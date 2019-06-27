Mohit Malik is super happy about this!

MUMBAI: Mohit Malik is one of the most popular and loved television actors. He is immensely loved by his loyal fans for his work. He began his journey as Aaoni in Star Plus’ daily, Miilee. After this show, he went on to play a handful of path-breaking roles.

He was applauded for his roles in Suvreen Guggal - Topper of the Year opposite Smriti Kalra, and Doli Armaano Ki opposite Neha Marda. The actor has also been a part of the popular dance reality show, Nach Baliye.

He is currently seen in Star Plus’ popular daily soap, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. Recently, he aced the role of Bhola in the soap. The show earlier saw him playing the role of Sikandar.

Now, as per the storyline, the actor will be seen as Sikandar again. This development made Mohit Malik super happy and he expressed his happiness on social media.

Take a look below:

Isn't this good news?