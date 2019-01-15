News

Mohit Malik talks about women empowerment

15 Jan 2019 06:11 PM
MUMBAI: Mohit Malik currently essays the role of Sikandar in Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, which is one of the most-watched shows on television.

Mohit is always very vocal about his thoughts. Women empowerment is much talked about since #MeToo.

And in today’s day, every woman is very strong and knows how to lead her life independently. Kullfi is one show where the main cast consists of women, and Mohit seems to be very happy about it.

He shared a post with the ladies of the serial on his Instagram account and captioned it saying, ‘Talk about women ruling the world, and check out how women rule our sets!’

Well, Mohit is certainly very happy to be surrounded by a team full of women!
