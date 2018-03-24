Mohit Malik's wife 'empowers' him

Mumbai: Mohit Malik says it's because of his wife Aditi that he feels empowered as an actor.

Mohit had taken a three-year break from showbiz. His wife was there with him through thick and thin and that's why, he said, he never felt the need to take up any random role that came his way.

He said, "It's because of my wife that I feel empowered as an actor or artiste to choose my roles and do what my heart says.”

"I feel safe because of her. She is my constant support and as her partner, I am proud to say that we are equal in this relationship," added Mohit.

He is currently seen as Sikander on the Star Plus show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.

(Source: IANS)