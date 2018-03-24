Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Mohit Malik's wife 'empowers' him

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Mar 2018 01:30 PM

Mumbai: Mohit Malik says it's because of his wife Aditi that he feels empowered as an actor.

Mohit had taken a three-year break from showbiz. His wife was there with him through thick and thin and that's why, he said, he never felt the need to take up any random role that came his way.

He said, "It's because of my wife that I feel empowered as an actor or artiste to choose my roles and do what my heart says.”

"I feel safe because of her. She is my constant support and as her partner, I am proud to say that we are equal in this relationship," added Mohit.

He is currently seen as Sikander on the Star Plus show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.

(Source: IANS)

 
 
Tags > Mohit Malik, wife, empowers, Aditi, Star Plus, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Grand finale of Sony TV's Super Dancer 2

Grand finale of Sony TV's Super Dancer 2
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

poll

Which show did you like the most?

Which show did you like the most?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days