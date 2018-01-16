Mohit Raina and Mukul Dev celebrate the 70th Army Day

A day that symbolises the pride for our courageous army officers, Army Day is celebrated on 15th Jan in the pride of our Indian army all over. The cast and the crew of 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 commemorated the Army day with the Soldiers of the 7th battalion of of Sikh regiment of Indian army. The show has already become a talk of the town because of its unique concept and stellar cast. The series is set to mark and begin to air its first episode on Feb 12.

Mohit Raina who will be playing the role of Havildar Ishar Singh and actor Mukul Dev who will be seen enacting an Afghani Pashtun, Gul Badshah personally took the soldiers of the regiment on a tour of the set in Aamgaon.

21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 is a fiction show inspired by the real-life story of 21 brave soldiers of the 36th Sikh regiment of the British Indian Army. Produced by Contiloe Productions, this show will be aired on the new entertainment channel Discovery Jeet starting February 12.

Mohit and Mukul enjoyed and celebrated the day with the families of the army officials. The actors gave away a token of appreciation to the soldiers and even grooved to the beats with them. The first episode of the show has been shot and was aired for the families of the brave soldiers on the event exclusively.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhimanyu Singh, CEO, Contiloe Pictures, said, “We are honored to have the soldiers of Sikh regiment in our studio on this special day, where the bravest of the country are celebrated. Battle of Saragarhi is considered as one of the bravest day in the Indian history, we salute them in the admiration of their bravery and show gratitude in recognition of their courage.”

Star actor Mohit Raina, added, “It was an absolute delight to host soldiers of the Sikh regiment, along with their families, on the special occasion of the Army day. Playing the role of Havildar Ishar Singh has helped me appreciate the spirit, the ethos of Indian soldier even more than ever before. It is a supreme emotion when an individual elevates his thoughts to such a high that life itself becomes immaterial as he is ready to give it all to the motherland. Our soldiers defy every odd, face every challenge, so that we all can enjoy our lives. I salute this spirit.”

The show will be going on air on Discovery Jeet channel on 12, Feb at 8:30 PM. TellyChakkar wishes the cast of 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 good luck for the success of the show.