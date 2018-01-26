Mohit Raina and Mukul Dev's Patriotic act at India-Pakistan border

Mumbai, 26 January 2018: Indian Television’s heartthrob Mohit Raina who plays Havildar Ishar Singh’s role and veteran & handsome actor Mukul Dev who plays Gul Badhshah’s role in Discovery JEET’s launch show ’21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897’ sang patriotic songs along with BSF soldiers ahead of the Republic day.

21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 is a fiction show inspired by the real-life story of 21 brave soldiers of the 36th Sikh regiment of the British Indian Army. In September 1897, a contingent of 21 soldiers from the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army led by Havildar Ishar Singh successfully defended a remote outpost in the North-West Frontier Province from an attack by over 10,000 Afghan tribesmen in what has been called one of the bravest last stands in military history.

“Our soldiers are ready to sacrifice their life for the motherland so that we all can enjoy our lives. You bow down with respect to such a spirit. Playing the role of Ishar Singh, who gave away his life for the motherland, has helped me understand the spirit of Indian soldiers even more than ever before,” said, Mohit Raina, who will be seen essaying the character of Havildar Ishar Singh, a dedicated, selfless and daring soldier. “I really enjoyed every moment of the ceremony at JCP Attari. It is difficult to explain the emotion in words, you really have to experience it.”

Actor Mukul Dev, added, “I am delighted to be at JCP Attari, India-Pakistan Border, ahead of the Republic day. The ceremony at JCP Attari is fascinating, the entire atmosphere is full of patriotic fervor. It was indeed an incredible experience to interact with the soldiers and understand more about their life.”

Produced by Contiloe Productions, 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 will be aired on the new entertainment channel Discovery Jeet starting February 12.