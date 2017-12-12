Mohit Raina excited about his new period drama

Actor Mohit Raina, who will be essaying the role of Havildar Ishar Singh in ‘21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897’, says that the upcoming television show will narrate an‘extraordinary story of an ordinary person’.

‘21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897’ is a fiction show inspired by the real life story of 21 brave soldiers of 36th Sikh regiment of the British Indian Army who defended an army outpost at Saragarhi in the North-West Frontier Province against an onslaught by over 10,000 Pashtun and Orakzai tribals in September 1897, a statement says.

The upcoming series will beam on Discovery Jeet, which is scheduled to launch in early 2018. Abhimanyu Singh's Contiloe Pictures Pvt Ltd is producing the show.

Mohit will be seen playing the role of a soldier who is ready to go to any extent to protect his land.

"It is very exciting to be in a period drama like '21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897'. Period dramas have their own challenges. One must work hard to ensure that you don't just embrace the character you are playing, you also have to understand the smaller nuances of the period to deliver an authentic experience," Mohit said.

"For Ishar Singh the only thing mattered was his duty, service. The utmost priority was to serve the nation at any cost and be true to his people. A story of a common man turning into a saviour during difficult times, an extraordinary story of an ordinary person drove me towards it," he added.

Mohit is best known for the mythological show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev.