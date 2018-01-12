Mohit Raina openly talks about Mouni Roy

Falling in love is the most beautiful thing that one would like to witness in their life. There is only one happiness in this life and it is to love and be loved.

The rumoured ‘godly’ couple Mohit Raina and Mouni Roy first met on the sets of Devon Ke Mahadev and the cupid struck them. Though Mohit and Mouni have never confessed their love in public but the duo have constantly been in news on being head over heels for each other. The alleged lovebirds have always remained secretive about their relationship.

At the recent Discovery JEET channel launch, TellyChakkar got in touch with Mohit who looked smoking hot with his beard. The actor greeted us with his cute dimpled smile and grabbed a chair for a conversation. After a brief chat on his upcoming show, the macho actor was asked about his relationship status with Mouni.

Mohit who has always been mum on his dating news finally opened up and shared, “I have always maintained that the kind of a person I am, I have never mixed my personal and professional life. Unfortunately, the only friend I have in the industry in Mouni. So people have assumed that something is going on between us. If you see my pictures on social platforms, I have most of them with my close friends whose accounts are private along with Mouni as she is the only celeb friend that I have. She was a co-star and then she became a very good friend and she will remain a dear friend always.”

When asked if he gets affected by dating news, he replied, “All these things are part and parcel of the game. Since I am part of a business, I have to face it. The sooner you accept it, it becomes easy."

He continued, "We both are genuinely good friends and respect each other. We both come from small towns, non-filmy backgrounds and we both have achieved everything on our own. We both have our father’s blessing who are no more with us so all these factors coming in place have brought immense pride for each other. And who doesn’t want his name getting attached to a film actress. thoda PR mil jata hai (laughs).”

Mohit and Mouni are doing immensely well in their career. Post Naagin, Mouni is now concentrating on her Bollywood career while Mohit will be soon seen in a new show 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 playing the role of a solider Havildar Ishar Singh on Discovery JEET.