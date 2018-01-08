Hot Downloads

Mohit Raina is a very positive and down-to-earth person: Kamaljeet Rana

By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jan 2018 07:35 PM

Kamaljeet Rana who has done a plethora of mythological and episodic shows in the likes of Suryaputra Karn (Sony TV), Karamphal Daata Shani (Colors) and Gumrah (Channel V) has always opted to essay characters which are edgy and out-of-the-box.

The current project he has bagged is Discovery JEET’s Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897. Produced by Contiloe, the show will feature Mohit Raina and Mukul Dev in central roles. The story will explore the scenario of the North-West Frontier Province (in modern-day Pakistan) in 1897 where 21 Sikh soldiers, a part of the British Indian Army stood their ground during an attack by 10,000 Afghan tribesmen even though they were vastly outnumbered.

Kamaljeet plays the character of Sunder Singh, an officer in an important post in the Sikh military. Elated to share details about his role in the show, Kamaljeet averred, “I am supremely excited! I have always wanted to play a defence officer and wear a uniform. When I was approached, I couldn’t hold myself back! Because I have done mythology before, I had a hang of martial arts and sword fighting and that helped me enact action sequences. We shot the opening sequence in Ladakh and it has been an amazing experience. Even here, the set has created the ancient era flawlessly. It feels so real!”

Talking about shooting with Mohit Raina, Kamaljeet expressed, “Mohit is a gem of a person and every down to earth. He creates a positive environment on the set and is helpful to others. The best part about shooting with the team is that we are not bound by script only. Our director, Mohit and other actors on the set actually sit and brainstorm about the sequences we will be shooting.”

Kamaljeet also mentioned that he has high expectations from the show as nothing so distinguished has been brought on the small screen.

Good-luck Kamaljeet!

