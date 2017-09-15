Sanaya Irani is all set to celebrate her birthday on 17 September. Her better half, Mohit Sehgal, has already started prepping up to ring in her 34rd birthday.

The adorable Monaya has planned for the beauty’s birth anniversary and TellyChakkar.com has some exclusive details about the same.

From what we got to know, Mohit and Sanaya will be going out for a secret trip out of town for two days. The duo is said to throw a lavish party for their closed ones. “We are going out with our friends. It is somewhere in India. However, we are planning to go abroad in October,” Mohit revealed in a chat with TellyChakkar.com.

Sehgal refused to divulge any information about his secret trip. “If we reveal about the place, people will end up there. So I don’t want to tell anyone where we are heading to,” spoke Mohit.

For her birthday bash, Sanaya’s close buddies from the industry are also part of the trip. Drashti Dhami, Barun Sobti and his wife, Riddhi Dogra and Raqesh Bappat will mostly be joining the duo.

Talking about the birthday surprise, Sanaya’s hubby laughed and said, “It’ll be a surprise gift which I won’t be revealing at all.”

TellyChakkar.com wishes the pretty lady an amazing year ahead and hopes the duo have fun in their top secret trip.