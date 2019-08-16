Mohit Sehgal writes THIS adorable caption for Sanaya Irani

MUMBAI: Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are one of the most popular and loved couples of the small screen. With their adorable chemistry, they set major couple goals for their fans.

The duo acted in the popular serial Miley Jab Hum Tum, and fell in love on the sets of the show. They became man and wife in 2016. These two are indeed one of television's most happily married couples, and it shows. Browse through their profiles and your heart will melt seeing their adorable pictures.

Now, Mohit took to social media and shared an adorable post for his wife and as the two held hands while posing for the picture, Mohit also had a little something to say about their relationship. The actor wrote, "That's what holding hands truly means: When everything that matters most to you fits in the palm of your hand" and just like us, even Sanaya couldn't help but go aww after this post.

Take a look below: