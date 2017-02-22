Hot Downloads

Mohit Suri to judge Star Plus' Nach Baliye

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
22 Feb 2017 06:34 PM

The excitement around the next season of Nach Baliye is definitely keeping all on their toes.

Names of new contestants have been thrown in the air everyday and viewers have been anticipating the final list.

As already reported Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Monalisa-Vikrant,  Pritam Singh-wife, Arjun Bijlani-wife, Sanam Johar-Abigail Pande, Utkarsha Naik-Manoj among more have already been signed.

Now coming to the judges, as reported in the media, Terence Lewis is the first one to be finalised.

Apart from the star choreographer, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and ace dancer Saroj Khan’s name were also doing the rounds.

But here we have name of the second judge who has been locked by the channel.

Credible sources share with us that talented director Mohit Suri will be seen judging the dancers.

Mohit who is married to actress Udita Goswami has helmed films like Zeher, Kalyug, Woh Lamhe, Aashiqui 2, Hamari Adhuri Kahani among more.

Interestingly, Mohit’s sister Smiley was a contestant in the last season of Nach Baliye.

We could not reach the director for a comment.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates from the world of TV and Bollywood.

