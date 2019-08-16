News

Mohnish Bahl thanks his co actors and fans for their warm wishes on his birthday

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Aug 2019 02:04 PM

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Mohnish Bahl is known for his work in films as well as television. He has returned to television post a sabbatical with Sanjivani 2, which is a follow-up of Sanjivani. He is seen reprising his role of Dr. Shashank Gupta in the medical drama.

It happens to be Mohnish Bahl's birthday today. The actor, who has been impressing viewers with his acting in the show, took to his Instagram handle and thanked his co - stars as well as fans for sending in their warm wishes on his birthday. The actor has shared two videos in this regard. The first video shows the entire cast of Sanjivani 2 celebrating his birthday. On the other hand, Mohnish is seen thanking everyone in the second video.

Thank you & God Bless

Mohnish Bahl, Sanjivani 2, Dr. Shashank Gupta

