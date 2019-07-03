News

Mohnish Bahl is the only actor associated with all seasons of Sanjivani

03 Jul 2019 08:19 PM

MUMBAI: Mohnish Bahl is one of the most respected and senior actors on television. The versatile actor has done a lot of successful work on television and in Bollywood. He debuted with the film Bekaraar in 1983 and rose to fame with Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989, which starred Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, He was also seen in Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! and Hum Saath Saath Hain. On television, he was well known as Dr Shashank Gupta from the show Sanjivani. Whether it is playing a shy doctor on the small screen or being a badass villain on the big screen, Mohnish has done it all with perfection  

Mohnish was associated with Sanjivani in seasons one and two and will now be seen in season three.

Here is Mohnish in the first season. As Dr Shashank Gupta, he was a surgeon and a trustee of the hospital.

In season two also, he played the same role and was seen as a protective father who had a problem with the romance between the main leads.

How his character will shape up in the upcoming season is unknown.

