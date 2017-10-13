A few months ago, actress Mishmee Das started her new journey with Colors Bangla’s Gachhkouto. In the daily, she is portraying the female lead role of Mohor, a courtesan's daughter. We got in touch with the actress to know about her take on Mohor, the best feedback she has received for it and more. Read on-

“Mohor is a very different character from all the characters I've played previously. She's not like the quintessential heroine of a TV serial. She has different shades and she is unpredictable so, yeah, I love playing this character,” said the actress to TellyChakkar.

When asked if she is happy with the way her character has shaped up in these few months, she replied, “yes, I'm happy but sometimes I start taking it too personally and I feel arey she should do this or that. But I have full faith in the writing and Leena (Gangopadhyay) aunty always does justice to all her characters.”

Talking about the best feedback she has received so far for this particular role, she shared, “it's easier to play a character older than you but it's very difficult to play a younger character. I'm 21 in real life and I'm playing a character who's supposed to be in class 10. People have been telling me that it is very convincing and I actually look like a 15 or 16 year old.”

We also asked Mishmee if she received any criticism. She said, “I haven't really faced any criticism yet but I don't want to take credit for that. The credit goes to Leena aunty. She's a beautiful writer and there’s absolutely no loophole in her writing.”

Way to go, girl!

Mishmee has earlier played the female lead role in Zee Bangla's Premer Phande.

