Mohsin and Shivangi have never questioned the makers: Yeh Rishta producer Rajan Shahi

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata (Director’s Kut) is gaining a lot of audience attention.

The current track of the show revolves around Naira and Keerti’s problems while they are going through their pregnancy journeys.

A series of speculations are doing the rounds on the internet about the upcoming track of the show. A section of media reported about Keerti’s death in a car accident, while others are speculating that she will lose her baby. There are also rumours about Keerti slipping into coma and Naira losing her baby.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the producer of the show Rajan Shahi to get a bit of clarity about the upcoming twists, to which the mega producer replied, ‘In the coming few weeks, the show will unfold major unexpected twists and drama. I would not like to reveal much. Hoping the audiences will enjoy the show.’

We asked him if he had to convince Shivangi Joshi aka Naira to play a pregnant woman on-screen, to which he said, ‘Shivangi as well as Mohsin have never questioned the makers or the creatives about anything. There are tracks that work brilliantly and some tracks just does not work, but both Shivangi and Mohsin had kept their faith in the scripts. They have always showed their trust and conviction in the makers and writers.’