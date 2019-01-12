Mohsin Khan aka Kartik is a complete 'MOMMA's BOY'!

Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Kartik is not only an ideal husband but also a perfect son and son-in-law. He knows his responsibilities well and he makes sure to give his best to keep everyone happy.Similarly, Mohsin Khan who plays the character beautifully on-screen is very similar to his character, or we may say, that at least a part of him does connect to his screen personality for he is very close to his mother. And this was very evident at his sister Zeba’s wedding where we found him to be a protective son and a complete ‘Momma’s boy’. Take a look:
