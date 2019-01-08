News

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are COLOUR COORDINATED whenever and wherever...

By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jan 2019 08:19 PM

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are the undisputed love birds of television. We are complete smitten kittens when we see them spark magic on-screen and we love it when they live the same chemistry off-screen too.

We cannot stop watching their pictures on social media and without blinking our eyes; we can say that Shivangi and Mohsin are head over heels in love with each other. They look as if they have always meant to be with each other!

Today Tellychakkar.com brings to you the top pictures of Mohsin and Shivangi which will make you believe in love all the more...

Growing stronger in love

Love is in the air

Mohsin and Shivangi re-live the ‘retro era’

Girl and boy next door

We hope they have a dreamy marriage...

Mohsin and Shivangi look like they are madly in love with each other...

Absolutely adorable...isn’t it?

They are a ‘dreamy couple’...isn’t it?

We bet you can’t stop admiring Shivangi and Mohsin. Drop in your views in the comment section below and if you are a fan of the couple, don’t forget to share and retweet!

past seven days