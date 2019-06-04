News

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi celebrate Iftar on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets

By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved TV shows. It has found a strong connect with the masses, and with each passing day, it is growing in popularity.

The environment on the sets of the show is rather warm and is filled with positivity, thanks to the wonderful ambience created by Rajan Shahi, the maker of the show.

The beautiful festival of Ramzan is coming close, and the entire gang of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, including the super popular leads Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi), had an Iftar party on the sets. They were seen having a gala time together with the team.

Also present at the party were Mohsin's parents, and the whole team relished the yummy food served.

past seven days