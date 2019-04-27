Mohsin Khan ecstatic as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completes 2900 episodes

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which started off in the year 2009 has come a long way. Recently, the show completed 2,900 episodes and Mohsin Khan took to his Instagram account to share about the news and congratulated everyone.

He shared a picture of himself with his co-star Shivangi Joshi aka Naira and wrote, “Congratulations to each n everyone 2900 episodes Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.”

We are completely smitten kittens by Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s sparkling chemistry on-screen, and we love it when they live the same chemistry off-screen too.

They have taken the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to newer heights, and the sizzling on-screen couple has inspired us in many ways with the bond they share with their family.