Mohsin Khan enjoys iftar with his family

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan, who rose to fame with his performance as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has established himself as one of the most sought-after actors on television. Amidst his busy schedule, Mohsin took some time off to enjoy iftar with his family members. The handsome actor shared a picture of the same on social media. Clad in an the all-white outfit, the actor looked dapper as always.

Meanwhile, Mohsin has also established himself as a complete fashionista with his love for the style of yesteryear actors, which is well-known on social media.

Check out the post here.