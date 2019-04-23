News

Mohsin Khan impresses us with his dancing skills

23 Apr 2019
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television and has always topped the TRP list. Mohsin Khan, who plays the protagonist in the serial, is very popular among all age groups and has a massive fan following. He became a household name with his performance as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Every actor has passions or hobbies apart from acting. Mohsin too is one of them. The actor recently shared a video where you can see him dancing and rehearsing for a song along with his choreographer.

Well, we Mohsin dances pretty well, and the video will be a treat for his fans.
