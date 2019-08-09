News

Mohsin Khan misses THIS ACTRESS in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Aug 2019 06:22 PM

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan in undeniably one of the most good looking faces on television today.

He absolutely stuns the masses playing the character of Kartik in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where he projects a sizzling chemistry with Naira (Shivangi Joshi). Mohsin and Shivangi are not only appreciated for their acting but also their chemistry, which looks so real that it is difficult to take our eyes off them. On-screen, the way Naira and Kartik support each other through their ups and downs makes them an inspiration.

There was a time when Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh were also a part of the show. They were often spotted engaging in fun banter with Mohsin, Shivangi, and the extended cast. Well, we guess  Mohsin is reminiscing about the time he spent with Kanchi, as he recently shared a picture of himself with her on social media!

Take a look.

Do you miss Kanchi aka Gayu in the show?
