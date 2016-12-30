Hot Downloads

Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Itishree Singh
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
Deepali Kishore
Deepali Kishore
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami

quickie
Umang Jain

I would love to go on a quickie date with PM Narendra Modi: Umang Jain

more quickie Click Here

quickie
Amit Gaur

Intelligent successful women bowl me over: Amit Gaur

more quickie Click Here

poll

New Year 2017: Which TV celeb you want to party with?

New Year 2017: Which TV celeb you want to party with?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Molestation charges, drugs, heartbreak and more in &TV’s Queens Hain Hum

By TellychakkarTeam
30 Dec 2016 03:18 PM

&TV’s latest offering Queens Hain Hum (Silver Ivory Productions) is enthralling audience with its bold content and taking entertainment to the next level.

We earlier reported about corporate queen Jhanvi Seth (Shaily Priya Pandey) being trapped in her colleague Kevin’s (Ansh Arora)  attempt to tarnish her image. 

Now, in the coming episode, he will stoop further low and level molestation charges on Jhanvi.

As per a source, Kevin will allege that Jhanvi has been molesting one of the female employees of the company. Jhanvi will be left shocked with the accusation.

On the other hand, bold queen Shreya (Jia Shankar), newly married to Adhiraj (newbie) is not happy with her conjugal life, thanks to her husband not spending enough time with her. The queens will learn about the same and hence they will gift her a honeymoon package, making Shreya elated. However, her better half will refuse to go for the vacation. This will make her more depressed and she will start taking drugs.

What will happen next? How will they manage to iron out their difficulties?

When we contacted Shaily, she shared, “I can’t divulge the upcoming track but expect loads of drama.” 

Stay tuned for more exclusive updates.

Tags > molestation charges, drugs, heartbreak, &TV, Queens Hain Hum, Shaily Priya Pandey, Ansh Arora, Jia Shankar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top