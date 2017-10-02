The beautiful garba queen of TV Disha Vakani is set to enter another phase of life!

The Taarak Mehta actress is expecting her first baby from her husband and accounant Mayur Pandya.

Disha has currently taken break from the show and is expeting her due in the month of December (2017).

Disha had organised baby shower at her place on 30 September and the next day sanjhi cermony happened in a Mumbai based club house.

Along with the close set of friends and family her Taarak Mehta team also joined the celebration to congratulate the mom-to-be.

Have a look at these beautiful pictures of Disha from her baby shower!