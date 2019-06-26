News

Mona Ambegaokar bags ALTBalaji's M.O.M - Mission Over Mars

26 Jun 2019 02:58 PM

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an interesting update from the digital world.

We already reported exclusively about Ashish Vidyarthi, Ankur Rathee, and Mohan Joshi being roped in to play pivotal roles in ALTBalaji's upcoming web-series titled M.O.M - Mission Over Mars.

Now, the latest update is that actress Mona Ambegaokar will also join the series.

A source close to the project said, 'Mona will be seen an important role in the project.'

Mona has worked in TV shows such as CID, Amber Dhara, and Dhadkan. She made her Bollywood debut with Zakhmi Zameen and has acted in Marathi films also.

We couldn't connect with Mona for her comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

