Mona DEFEATS Pishachini and Mohini... Here’s how!

MUMBAI: They’re mean, they’re cruel, they’re scary, and they plan and plot. Television love stories are incomplete without vamps and villains. Talking about television, our screens are primarily dominated by the vamps, who are usually the ones who render heroism into the protagonist.



Time and again, the concepts of Indian TV serials have astonished us. From the 20-year time leaps and the did-he-die or did-he-not twists to the naagins and the paatalidevis, there are a whole lot of things about Indian TV that have changed with time.



While daily shows might rule the hearts of the audience, supernatural shows are garnering as much love and admiration, so much so that a whole lot of new concepts are being churned out regularly. And the stories only get more intriguing.



The current vamps of television shows from the supernatural genre are Mona in Nazar, Pishachini in Divya Drishti, and Mohini in Mannmohini. They are dark and pure evil. We at Tellychakkar launched an audience poll as to which of these supernatural vamps is the current favourite. Mona steals the audience’s hearts with her evil mind.



While Mona scored 58 percent votes, Pishachini scored 32 percent, and 11 percent of the audience is smitten by Mohini.



Who is your favourite: Mona in Nazar, Pishachini in Divya Drishti, or Mohini in Mannmohini?