Mona Singh and Gaurav Gera add their twist to Kajra Re signature step

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Apr 2019 07:56 PM
MUMBAI: Laughter is said to be the best form of therapy, and setting the perfect example for this are television besties Mona Singh and Gaurav Gera. This duo will be seen competing against each other in a cook-off on Colors' Kitchen Champion. They have not only amused the viewers with their chemistry and comic timing on television but have also created a storm on social media with their witty and funny videos.
 
While they took on a challenge for the ultimate cook-off, they were also ready to entertain the audience with their funny antics. When host Aditya Narayan, asked them to perform on the famous song Kajra Re, they immediately decided to add their own twist to it. Mona portrayed herself as Amitabh Bachchan, Aditya as Abhishek Bachchan, and Gaurav as Aishwarya Rai. This performance left everyone in splits. Gaurav even flirted with Aditya, only to make him awkward and to make the act more amusing.
 
To witness more such fun moments, don’t miss watching Kitchen Champion, every Monday to Friday at 1.30 PM, only on Colors!
