Monalisa-Vikrant LOCK LIPS on Nach Baliye 8

Muaaaahhhh...!!

Do switch on your ACs, for this one is quite a 'hot' piece of news!

The editorial desk at Tellychakkar.com, has been informed that Bigg Boss fame Monalisa and husband Vikrant Singh Rajput, went quite sexy and naughty on the sets of Nach Baliye 8 (BBC and Star Plus).

Yes guys, we have an exclusive gossip from the couple dance reality show that will leave you shocked!

As per our khabari, the second episode of Nach Baliye witnessed quite a steamy scene. Bhojpuri stars Mona and Vikrant, during their performance locked lips, leaving everyone's jaw dropped!

Ahem ahem!

Let us share details...

As per the act, Mona was playing a rich woman, while Vikrant was a milkman (doodhwala). They enacted to have a bet, wherein if the milkman manages to impress the lady, she will have to give him a peck on his cheeks.

But lo behold!

With the performance coming to an end, Mona not just planted a kiss on his cheeks but also locked lips with Vikrant! The temperature went soaring and people were left red, embarrassed by what they just witnessed.

While the judges chose to feign ignorance, host Karan Tacker did pull up the couple on their act.

"Karan, in his own inimitable style told them that it's a family show and they should refrain from going overboard with their romance," shared the source.

The episode this weekend will reveal whether the kiss lived at the edit table to tell its tale, or died an untimely death.

When we buzzed Mona, she candidly shared, “Yes, we did kiss but it was part of our act. Our only motive was to make our act entertaining. Vikrant is my baliye, so why should we shy away from expressing our love. The judges were in fact quite impressed and gave us good scores. They also complimented us saying that we dance like Govinda and Karisma (Kapoor)."

Woaah! That's quite an a'muah'zing compliment, isn't it??