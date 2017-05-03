Monalisa-Vikrant OUT of Nach Baliye 8

Another couple bids goodbye to Nach Baliye 8.

The BBC and Star Plus reality show saw the Bhojpuri couple Monalisa and Vikran Singh Rajpoot leave the stage last night (3 May).

The couple who acclaimed fame after their wedding on ‘national TV’ impressed audience and judges with their chemistry, energy and their love for dance.

Last week, the couple performed a hip-hop dance which though received positive feedback sadly could not garner enough votes for them to be saved. Amidst tears and tight hugs, Mona-Vikrant left the stage of Nach Baliye.

Readers would know Mona in an earlier interview with Tellychakkar.com had mentioned how she loves the stage of Nach Baliye and doesn’t wish to leave it ever.

As already reported Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khuranna will be part of the episode this weekend.

Well, we will miss Vikrant-Mona on Nach Baliye, will you?

