Very seldom do we see wishes come true and this is one those few moments, for the Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa, who became famous post her stint in Bigg Boss 11.

Tellychakkar spoke to Monalisa at the launch of & TV’s Comedy Dangal and asked her whom would she like to see getting locked inside the Bigg Boss house. Monalisa’s prompt answer was the name of her husband Vikrant.

“He always used to make fun of me, that's why I cried so much inside the house, now I would like to see him getting locked in the house. He needs to know what all I went through,” she said.

Now, though the lady said it in all in a jest, little did she know that her wish might actually come true.

Her hubby Vikrant Singh, who got married to her in the Bigg Boss house, has been approached for the upcoming season of the same.

When we called Monalisa, she didn't confirm neither deny the reports. She said, "I can't really say anything now, I don't know anything but as I said that day, I would love to see him in the house. Let's pray for the best."

According to our sources, the talks are indeed on with Vikrant but they are finalising on the cash component now.

Well, seems Monalisa's wish might come true and if it does, Tellychakkar won't take all the credits. Just Kidding!