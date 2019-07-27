Monalisa's father in law passes away

Here comes a breaking news from the desk of Tellychakkar.com.

Monalisa, who has been a thorough entertainer and currently plays the vamp in Star Plus show Nazar lost her father in law a few hours ago.

Monalisa is married to Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and they performed in good spirits on Nach Baliye.

We contacted Monalisa, she said, "Kanhaiya Singh was his name... and he was suffering from Cancer last few years... we had tried to a lot lot to cure his problem... he was treated here in Tata hospital. I was very very close to him... as woh Mujhe bahut maante the... mujhse hi saari baatein share karte the... But aakhri waqt mein meri Nanad (riya singh) saara seva kar payi... cause unko gaon atraulia leke jana pada...

Kyunki dr aakhri bol diye theAur unka saara kuch gaon ke ghar se hi juda tha. Kisi bhi newspaper mein mera news n photo dekhke woh alag karke rakhte the. Video call mein meri aur Vikrant se kal hi last baat hui thi. " (sic.)