Money and characters are keeping me away from TV, says Rukhsar Rehman

Mumbai: ALT Balaji’s Haq Se has been receiving acclaims critically as well as commercially. It has been well received by the masses due to its storyline. Actress Rukhsar Rehman who played a mother in the story is also getting rave reviews for her character. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, the pretty actress spoke at length.

When we asked her how comfortable she was playing a mother and she revealed something astonishing. “When they initially approached me I was little apprehensive of playing a mother. But when I read the script and they narrated me my character, I just wanted to be part of this project. I knew this project is going to be really special. For me it doesn’t matter if I play a mother or a grandmother, if it’s a part of a big project and the outcome is going to be good, you enjoy playing that character,” she said.

The original is set against the backdrop of Kashmir, however the makers have made sure to not touch the sensitive aspect of the war hit region. “We have not touched any political issues in the show. Kashmir just fitted the background as a geographical state that is instable. Also, in the northern parts there are restrictions for women, that was required in the storyline,” she explained.

Talking about the head honcho of ALT Balaji, Rukhsar commented, “Since 10 -12 years I wanted to work with Ekta Kapoor. She has given jobs to many people not just actors but also technicians. Many houses run thanks to her. One of the reasons why I picked this show up is because I wanted to work with her. I have immense respect for Ekta and for what she has done for actors like us.”

The lady has been away from TV for some time. She started her Cwith Bhaskar Bharti (2009) and was last seen in Dream Girl (2015). When we inquired her about what keeps her away from TV and pat came her reply, “Money and characters are keeping me away from TV. They should start offering actors a little good and better money. By the end you need to have a satisfaction that you’ve done something credible.”

Rehman started her career at the age of 17 and then took a pause. In her 26 years long journey, the actor feels she has got her dues. “To get dues, you just need to be there at the right place at the right time. Even TV is big. A lot many people say that they are not satisfied doing TV. I don’t feel like that, I feel nice being a part of television. What is the point of doing a film that nobody watches and be happy about it and not be happy doing TV that lakhs of people watch,” she concludes.