Home > Tv > Tv News
News

‘Money’ drama in Aakash Aath's Briddhasram

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Mar 2018 06:31 PM

Kolkata: A lot of drama is in store for the viewers of Aakash Aath's Amar Thhikana Tai Briddhasram!

Avid audience of the series would know that Jashoda (Lily Chakraborty) is aware of Sagnik’s wish of making a film based on the old age home. Now read on to know what will happen next-

Jashoda will call Aakash (Rajib Bose) and ask him to meet her.

Any guesses why?  

Well, as we know, Aakash has sold their house. So, when he will come along with Shubho (Ayush Das) to meet Jashoda, she will ask him to give her some cash from the amount that he got after selling the house.

Will Aakash be ready to give the money? And will Sagnik be able to make the film? The upcoming episodes will unfold all the answers.

Tags > Aakash Aath, Briddhasram, money, Drama, Amar Thhikana Tai Briddhasram,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Brent-Aashka's breathtaking holiday pictures

Brent-Aashka's breathtaking holiday pictures
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Itishree Singh
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan

poll

Which show did you like the most?

Which show did you like the most?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days