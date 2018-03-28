Home > Tv > Tv News
'Money' drama to continue in Aakash Aath's Briddhasram

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2018

Kolkata: ‘The money issue’ will add a lot more drama in the coming episodes of Aakash Aath's Amar Thhikana Tai Briddhasram.Loyal audience of the show would know that Mimi (Anindita Raychaudhury) and Shubho (Ayush Das) had planned to visit ‘Shesher Kobita’ (the old age home) with the aim of sharing the truth with Jashoda (Lily Chakraborty). Now read on to know what will happen next-Well, Jashoda will get to know from them why Aakash (Rajib Bose) couldn’t give her the money that she had asked for.  On the other hand, the Acharya couple will decide to return home along with his son but on a condition. Mr Acharya (Soumen Biswas) will tell his son that he will return only when he will help ‘Shesher Kobita’ with the money.So, will Jashoda forgive her son after knowing the truth? And will Acharya’s son be ready to give the money? To know more keep your eyes on the tale or better read TellyChakkar.    

