Monica Bedi to return to TV with Life OK's Masoom?

By TellychakkarTeam
15 May 2017 06:29 PM

The vivacious and beautiful Monica Bedi will soon be back!

The Bollywood starlet who amazed audiences with her looks and acting skills in Saraswatichandra is in talks to get back with a powerful role. As per gossip mongers in the industry, the actress will be seen as the lead antagonist of Life OK’s upcoming revenge drama Masoom. 
 
Yes, the actress who was away from TV space for almost three years has finally given a nod to star in the small screen.

As per sources, the makers wanted to cast someone who has the charm to stun audience, and hence they zeroed upon Monica. The makers approached her for the strong role as they feel she will be best suited, and will be able to give justice to the character. The deal is in the final stages and an official announcement will happen soon.

Masoom is a revenge drama starring Avinash Sachdeva, Manish Goel, Ricky Patel and Amrita Mukherjee.
 
Excited to see Monica back on-screen? Hit the comment box below.
 
We dropped a text to Monica but are yet to get any revert.
