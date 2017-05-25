Hot Downloads

Monica Castelino pays tribute to Sridevi

By TellychakkarTeam
25 May 2017 11:29 AM
Actress Monica Castelino paid tribute to veteran actress Sridevi through her 'Naagin avatar in popular sitcom "Har Mard Ka Dard".

In the upcoming episode, Monica who is seen as Malika, will perform for a dance competition in a ‘Naagin' avatar. She will be seen grooving to the beats of Sridevi's popular song "Main teri dushman" from the film "Nagina".

"I am very excited to shoot for this scene and I hope audiences like and appreciate my efforts. I have always adored Sridevi's attire in the movie ‘Nagina' and tried to imitate it since I was a kid," Monica said in a statement.

"Now through ‘Har Mard ka Dard', I am getting an opportunity to pay tribute to my favourite Bollywood actress. I hope I can do justice to my role and the shot comes out well," she added.

"Har Mard Ka Dard" is aired on Life OK.
 
(Source: IANS)
Tags > Life OK, Monica Castelino, Sridevi, Har Mard Ka Dard,

