The new girls today are making 'actresses can't be friends' a passe and are supporting each other loud and clear.

The steam around the on-goings inside the Bigg Boss house doesn't seem to die down anytime soon. The relationships, friendships, equations change daily in the Bigg Boss house currently dividing the show in two different camps, one being Hina Khan & group & other Shilpa & her clan.

For the audiences outside, their favorites change daily but Hina Khan has found a good support in her Khatron Ke Khiladi co-star actress & musician Monica Dogra.

Hina Khan walked out of her show after 8 long years to challenge herself participating in the adventure reality show & survived till the finale. Hina Khan is undoubtedly one of the most talked about contestants in the Bigg Boss house.

Monica Dogra put up a picture with Hina Khan with a strong message, 'Can't imagine what you're going through in the house. But I know you will bloom like a lotus as you always do.'

Here's to Girl Power & more empowering friendships.



