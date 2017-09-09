Singer-actress Monica Dogra has chosen to go vegan to be "more ethical and clean in our bodies".

"I've been vegetarian for a few years, but after a bunch of friends watched 'What the Health', we had some conversations about just wanting to be more ethical and clean in our bodies, and so we decided to go vegan together," Monica said in a statement.

"CrossFit (a fitness regimen) has been really challenging as it's high intensity and focuses on building strength. I hope to add more yoga to my regime and then I think I'll have created the perfect road map for my body's health and fitness," she added.

On the work front, Monica, who made her acting debut in Bollywood with the 2011 film "Dhobi Ghat", is set to release a single soon.

(Source: IANS)




