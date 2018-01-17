Monica Khanna, Gunn Kansara and Dhiraj Rai join Zee TV’s Ishq Pakeezah

Zee TV’s upcoming show Ishq Pakeezah, which is produced by Creative Eye, has roped in few new popular actors.

TellyChakkar has been on the forefront to update each detail about the show. As we reported earlier, the daily will be based on one of the most controversial and discussed topics ‘Triple Talaq’.

We exclusively reported about Ishq Ka Rang Safed and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani fame Eisha Singh and Channel V’s Friends: Conditions Apply actor Adnan Khan who are roped in to play the lead roles.

The show is tentatively titled as Ishq Pakeezah. It will be based against the backdrop of Lucknow and with a love triangle as its core concept.

Now, according to our sources, other actors who joined the cast are popular TV actress Monica Khanna who was last seen playing the negative lead in Colors’ Thapki Pyaar Ki.

Also, veteran actress Gunn Kansara who is known for her stint in Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein and TV actor Dhiraj Rai has been signed for the project.

Dhiraj and Monica will play Adnan’s brother and Bhabhi’s role respectively while Gunn will depict Adnan’s mother.

Actors remained unavailable to comment on this development.

Ishq Pakeezah is already on the floors and it expected to air by end of February (2018).