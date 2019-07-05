Monsoon wave hits the set of Dance Deewane

MUMBAI: The first splash of rains always brings tons of excitement for everybody. A similar happy vibe was witnessed on the sets of Dance Deewane recently as the fabulous triad of judges - Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia took the opportunity to enjoy the seasons shower with some ‘monsoon treats’.

Was there a special chef? Well, yes! Madhuri herself turned the set into a temporary kitchen to make one of her favorite dishes - onion bhajiyas. She also called it Mohini’s special bajiya’s. Waiting in line to get their share, Shashank Khaitan , Tushar Kalia & Arjun Bijlani couldn’t get enough of the finger licking snack prepared by the beautiful actor.

Sources on the set revealed, “Madhuriji is known for adding her special touch and cares a lot for people around her. She didn’t want the heavy showers to let anybody’s spirit down and took it upon herself to treat them with a surprise. Everyone loved the bhajiyas.”