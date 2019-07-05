News

Monsoon wave hits the set of Dance Deewane

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jul 2019 06:55 PM

MUMBAI: The first splash of rains always brings tons of excitement for everybody. A similar happy vibe was witnessed on the sets of Dance Deewane recently as the fabulous triad of judges - Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia took the opportunity to enjoy the seasons shower with some ‘monsoon treats’. 

Was there a special chef? Well, yes! Madhuri herself turned the set into a temporary kitchen to make one of her favorite dishes - onion bhajiyas. She also called it Mohini’s special bajiya’s. Waiting in line to get their share, Shashank Khaitan , Tushar Kalia & Arjun Bijlani couldn’t get enough of the finger licking snack prepared by the beautiful actor. 

Sources on the set revealed, “Madhuriji is known for adding her special touch and cares a lot for people around her. She didn’t want the heavy showers to let anybody’s spirit down and took it upon herself to treat them with a surprise. Everyone loved the bhajiyas.”

Tags > Dance Deewane, judges - Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Amir Basir
Amir Basir
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode

past seven days