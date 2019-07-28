News

More than 1000 workers come together to assemble the set of COLORS’ Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jul 2019 12:37 PM

MUMBAI: Grandeur and magnificence don’t come easy and sometimes it takes a strong 1000-member crew to bring a vision to life. COLORS’ upcoming magnum opus Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, is a magnificent narrative that unearths the journey of the mighty Lord Ram-Sita through the lens of Luv and Kush. An artistic rendition of the revered Hindu scripture, Ramayan,the show is all set to enchant viewers with its grandeur and creative storytelling. 

Boasting of its uncustomary designs and intricacy the set is one of the composites set up of Indian television in today's time.  A team of more than 1000 skilled workers have been employed to bring alive the story of Ramayana through the sets.  The team has been doubling hours and working day and night to beautifully blend India’s rich mytho and the creative imagination of the team. 

Commenting on the grandeur of the set, Siddharth Kumar Tewary says, “The set of the show is the result of a lot of effort and deep thinking. We were challenged and more excited to create the different worlds of the Ramayana. We had to create the Ayodhya palace, the ashram and the forest where Luv and Kush grew up. Everything was very well thought through to bring things alive the pages of Ramayan in the most creative way.”

Nothing seems to stop the hardworking force not even the heavy showers that posed to be the biggest challenge in this weather. It truly takes an army of skillful people and the imagination of a team to bring to life, history's greatest story.

Tags > Luv and Kush, Colors tv, 1000-member, Siddharth Kumar Tewary, magnificence, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement...

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement ceremony in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi

past seven days