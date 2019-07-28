More than 1000 workers come together to assemble the set of COLORS’ Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush

MUMBAI: Grandeur and magnificence don’t come easy and sometimes it takes a strong 1000-member crew to bring a vision to life. COLORS’ upcoming magnum opus Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, is a magnificent narrative that unearths the journey of the mighty Lord Ram-Sita through the lens of Luv and Kush. An artistic rendition of the revered Hindu scripture, Ramayan,the show is all set to enchant viewers with its grandeur and creative storytelling.



Boasting of its uncustomary designs and intricacy the set is one of the composites set up of Indian television in today's time. A team of more than 1000 skilled workers have been employed to bring alive the story of Ramayana through the sets. The team has been doubling hours and working day and night to beautifully blend India’s rich mytho and the creative imagination of the team.



Commenting on the grandeur of the set, Siddharth Kumar Tewary says, “The set of the show is the result of a lot of effort and deep thinking. We were challenged and more excited to create the different worlds of the Ramayana. We had to create the Ayodhya palace, the ashram and the forest where Luv and Kush grew up. Everything was very well thought through to bring things alive the pages of Ramayan in the most creative way.”



Nothing seems to stop the hardworking force not even the heavy showers that posed to be the biggest challenge in this weather. It truly takes an army of skillful people and the imagination of a team to bring to life, history's greatest story.