More people need to adopt strays: Maninder Singh

Mumbai: TV actor Maninder Singh, who plays Kanhaiya on Kya Hal, Mister Panchal, wants more people to adopt stray animals.



"I think more people need to adopt strays and have them sterilised. It will curb an increase in the population of strays.

What do you think of Maninder Singh?



Just adopt a pet, it will remain your biggest fan for the rest of its life. I've found my stress buster (stray dog) on the set and will also give a name to him to call it mine," Maninder said in a statement.



The Star Bharat show also features Kushal Punjabi, Ojaswi Oberoi and Dharti Bhatt.

(Source: IANS)