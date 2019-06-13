Moshin Khan is a METHOD actor

MUMBAI: Moshin Khan is ruling the television screens with his performance as Kartik in Star Plus’ in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor has a massive fan following ans is much appreciated for his performance by his fans and well-wishers.

Moshin’s character Kartik is loved by one and all, and he has put a lot of efforts into bringing the character alive. He plays the role so well that the audience actually feels Kartik's pain.

There is no doubt that Moshin is a method actor. He gets into the skin of his character and gives his hundred percent to it.

Even the chemistry between Kartik and Naira is loved by one and all.

Well, all we can say is that Moshin is an exceptional actor and executes his role to perfection!