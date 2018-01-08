“Most likely”, confirms Prince on getting married to Yuvika in April

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have been buzzing off late courtesy the rumors around their wedding. TellyChakkar was the earliest to break the news of Prince-Yuvika’s sub rosa sponsalia. As per the reportage, Prince and Yuvika got secretly engaged last year on Valentine’s Day. While the duo refuted the rumors, we also found a video that was a testimony of their betrothal.

TellyChakkar has been on a constant chase to provide its readers all the latest updates of the duo. Post digging more our sources informed us about the couple’s highly anticipated wedding. Prince and Yuvika are most likely to get married in the month of April – May. According to our information, the wedding will take place in Chandigarh and unlike the engagement, it will be brouhaha.

When TellyChakkar asked Prince about the speculated wedding days, he reverted, “Yes, most likely.”

On the other hand, Yuvika gainsaid Prince’s statement. In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, she said, “Prince has been saying this since day one. He is just too excited about it. Honestly, things aren’t decided as of now. When the dates will be decided, the whole world will know.”

As per a little birdie, the families have met and had jotted down April and May to be the wedding month. “The dates aren’t finalized yet however it is sure that the wedding will occur amidst the summer wedding season,” claimed a source.

It seems like the wedding fanfare of 2018 is all set to begin and Prince – Yuvika will be the first lucky one to inaugurate it. TellyChakkar will keep you updated with all the latest happening of this much-awaited wedding of the year.

The duo met each other while they were participating in the ninth season of Bigg Boss and fell in love. Years later, post all the conjectures and speculations they came out in open about their relationship recently in Splitsvilla.