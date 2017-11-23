Actress, Gurdeep Kohli says a mother and daughter's bond is one of the most beautiful experiences in the world.

Culture Machine's digital channel, Blush released a video titled, The Good Girl, yesterday (22 November) featuring actress, Parineeta Borthakur and Gurdeep.

The video is a part of the 'mothers and daughters' series. "A mother and daughter's bond is one of the most beautiful experiences in this world. It is the purest relationship you can fall back upon without any inhibitions," Gurdeep said in a statement.

The video shows the transition in a mother's relationship with her daughter after learning about her pregnancy test. It also throws light on the lack of a woman's right to choices in the Indian society.

Parineeta said, "I loved the concept of the episode and I am happy to be a part of it."

(Source: IANS)