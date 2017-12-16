Mouni questions Salman about his BIGGEST SECRET!

By now the entire country is wrapped up in the Bigg Boss fever. The voyeuristic reality series has become one of the most talked about entity in town.

It would surely not be. An exaggeration to state that the show has the capacity to get two friends into the warring zone.

Yes, such is the fan following of the Bigg Boss inmates this season. You literally have everyone. From the TV Bahu Hina Khan to Bhabhiji Shilpa Shinde, from Kyuki's Karan Hiten to Lost Boy productions' head Vikas Gupta, from Splitsvilla contestant Priyank Sharma to the random Luv Tyagi. There is an assortment of contestants especially in terms of their backgrounds!

And talking about backgrounds, e should not forget the entertainment ka pitara Arshi Khan whose mere glimpse is enough to keep the show up and running! Her antics are surely the most sought after things in the show. One cannot eschew her chemistry with Hiten Tejwani, someone who she in variables calls "my lust," to her current catfights with Shilpa Shinde, (earlier they used to be with Hina Khan but now the tables have turned).

Coming back to this week's Weekend Ka Vaar, as has already been reported by TellyChakkar, this time Miuni Roy will come to be a part of the Bigg Boss mansion and she will also spend some time with the contestants and will also make them do some fun tasks.

The Asli Mazaa will take place when she will be sharing the podium with the Dabanngg Salman Khan! We all know how Salman keeps REVEALING the innermost secrets of the inmates so Mouni will take it upon herself to let some of Salman's deepest secrets out of the bag!!

Yes, you heard that right!

She will display the pictures of Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan on ME TV and will then ask the actor, who would he prefer to reveal his deepest secrets to?

Are you guys anxious to know what his answer would be?

Well, we are not going to reveal the answer to you right now, for that you have to watch the episode. By the way what do you think will be Salman's biggest secret? And who do you think would he choose to be his confidante?

Well, TellyChakkar says, KEEP GUESSING.