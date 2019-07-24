Mouni Roy captivates everyone with THIS all black look

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy has won hearts by showcasing her work in both television soaps and Bollywood. She has undoubtedly carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. After ruling small screen for many years, she stepped into the world of film. She made her debut in Bollywood as a leading actress with Akshay Kumar’s Gold and since then there has been no looking back.

The actress is an active social media user and she regularly updates her fans and followers about her whereabouts. Recently, the Romeo Akbar Walter actress added a picture of herself on her Instagram handle which has sent her fans into a frenzy. In the picture, Mouni can be seen donning a black top teamed up with a pair of matching loose pants.

Take a look below:

Speaking about her upcoming projects, Mouni has several movies lined up in her kitty. She will be seen in films like Brahmastra Made In China and Mogul.