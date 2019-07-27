Mouni Roy looks STUNNING as she arranges books on a book shelf

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy has been winning hearts with her acting chops and style statements. She has undoubtedly carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. After working in television world for many years, she stepped into the world of cinema. She made her debut in Bollywood as a leading actress with Akshay Kumar’s Gold and since then there has been no looking back.



The Naagin fame actress is an active social media user and she regularly updates her fans and followers about her whereabouts. Today also, Mouni shared two pictures of herself on her Instagram handle which will literally send her fans into a frenzy. In the pictures, the actress can be seen arranging some books on a book shelf. For the uninitiated, Mouni is known to be a bookworm. She looks amazing as usual in a white top, loose red pants and matching white shoes.

Take a look below:

Speaking about her upcoming projects, Mouni has several movies lined up in her kitty. She will be seen in films like Brahmastra, Made In China and Mogul.