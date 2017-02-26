Moyna is a very interesting character: Sudipta Chakraborty

Actress Sudipta Chakraborty, who has bagged the female lead in Zee Bangla's upcoming soap Bikele Bhorer Phool, says that she finds many similarities with her character in the daily and thus she is enjoying her work.

Talking about her role, she said, “I am playing a sixteen-year-old naughty girl named Moyna . She is a village girl, who loves to climb trees and enjoys slacklining (rope walking).”

“Balancing a rope is very tough for me but it is no big deal for Moyna . After watching the promo, I was asked by many that how I managed to do so. Moyna is a very interesting character. I found many similarities with the character and that’s why I am enjoying my work,” she added with a smile.

When Tellychakkar.com wanted to know more about the shooting of slacklining, she shared, “The rope was tied between two trees. The act was really very tough. Since I was not able to walk on the rope, a madaari has done that. Except the stepping on the rope, I did everything like climbing the trees and all.”

As per the plot of the story, there is a huge age gap between the hero and heroine. So, we asked in real life, if she ever will fall in love with a person who is quite older than her, she promptly replied, “Yes, of course. I think when it is about love, age is not a big factor.”

“Also, love is not always about romantic relationships. Love can be of various types. While working, I have come across many people whom I thought to be lovable,” she added.

Moyna believes that if your heart is happy, your health will be happy. Do you also feel like your character? She said with a smile, “Yes, I believe so and I feel everyone believes so.”

When asked what she does to keep herself happy, she said, “I dance to keep myself happy and I dance really well. I have been learning dance since I was two and a half year old.”

“Whenever I am upset, I try to do every possible thing that makes me happy. But yes, I do not like late night parties. I love to be with my family and friends,” she signed off.

Good luck for the project, Sudipta!

Bikele Bhorer Phool will start from 27 February airing Monday to Saturday at 9 pm.

Sudipta has earlier worked in the serial Ishti Kutum.