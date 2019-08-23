News

Mr. Bajaj DEFEATS Anurag in Kasauti Zindagi Kay

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Aug 2019 09:37 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plusâ€™ Kasauti Zindagi Kay is loved by many viewers.

The current track revolves around Mr. Bajaj being hospitalized in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, Sharda has gotten Prernaâ€™s mother Veena arrested by the police.

In the upcoming episodes, Anurag learns about Prerna being in trouble and thus rushes back from London.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bajaj also recovers and tries to help Prernaâ€™s mother.

In the race to help Prerna, Mr. Bajaj takes the lead.

Unfortunately, Anurag is not be able to help Prerna and Veena.

Mr. Bajaj wins Prerna's heart and she is indebted to him.

This naturally leaves Anurag furious.

What are your views on the upcoming track? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

In pics: Arjun Bijlani visits Wagha Border

